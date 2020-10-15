Bank of America Boosts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $56.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.18% from the stock’s current price.

SAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 1,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.78. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $493,336.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,891. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 442,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

