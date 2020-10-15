Bank of America Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Neutral

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE:HP opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

