Bank of America Upgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to “Neutral”

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.15. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 149.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 99.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

