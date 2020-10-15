Barclays Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $142.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Peloton stock opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,051,505.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. State Street Corp raised its position in Peloton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Peloton by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

