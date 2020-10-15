Barclays Raises Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $320.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.37.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $257.62 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 700.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.