Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

Kering (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.