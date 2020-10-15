Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Basf stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Basf will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

