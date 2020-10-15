BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €54.00 by Independent Research

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.73 ($65.57).

Shares of BAS opened at €54.47 ($64.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.72 and its 200-day moving average is €49.37.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

