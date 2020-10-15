BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €63.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.73 ($65.57).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BAS opened at €54.47 ($64.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.37.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.