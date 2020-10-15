Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX)’s share price was down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 18,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 144,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASX)

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

