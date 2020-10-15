Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €50.00 by Barclays

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.69 ($89.04).

FRA:BAYN opened at €44.33 ($52.15) on Tuesday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.50.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

