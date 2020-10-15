Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAYRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. Bayer has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

