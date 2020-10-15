BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Commerzbank

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

