BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get BBA AVIATION PL/ADR alerts:

BBAVY stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.83.

About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.