Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BDRFY has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

