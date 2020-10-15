Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.35 ($115.71).

BEI stock opened at €100.25 ($117.94) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a twelve month high of €108.05 ($127.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.33.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

