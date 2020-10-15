Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $270.00

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

BGNE stock opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Beigene has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $318.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $172,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,423,562 shares in the company, valued at $349,826,125.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $844,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,844,959.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,970 shares of company stock valued at $107,260,831 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Beigene by 528.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beigene by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

