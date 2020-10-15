Berenberg Bank Cuts Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 160

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Tharisa from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.84. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 million and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

