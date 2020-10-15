Berenberg Bank Raises Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 630

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDEV. HSBC increased their target price on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 553 ($7.22) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Get Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 548.60 ($7.17) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 505.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10.

About Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.