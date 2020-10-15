Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 98

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.57% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 56.46 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.85.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

