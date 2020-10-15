Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,144,300 shares, a growth of 346,880.0% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYOC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in December 2008.

