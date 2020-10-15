Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYND. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,359.13 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

