B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $22.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 59,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

