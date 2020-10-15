BidaskClub Downgrades Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Sell

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 728,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,754. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

