BidaskClub Downgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Buy

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA opened at $563.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

