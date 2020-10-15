BidaskClub Downgrades Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Sell

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,663,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.