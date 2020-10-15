BidaskClub Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $656.19 million, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

