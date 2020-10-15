BidaskClub Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to “Hold”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Gentex stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

