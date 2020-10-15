BidaskClub Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to “Buy”

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. RadNet has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $855.63 million, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RadNet by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.