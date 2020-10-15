BidaskClub Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

