BidaskClub Upgrades South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to “Hold”

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Get South State alerts:

SSB opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in South State by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,002 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.