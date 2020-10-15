BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $105.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.11. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

