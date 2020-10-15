Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.96.

Shares of BIIB traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.79. 7,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.30 and a 200-day moving average of $289.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.01 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Biogen by 62.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 245,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

