Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.45) Per Share (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2020 earnings at ($11.06) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $530,716.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,188,830.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

