BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

