BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $29.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

