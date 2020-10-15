BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

Shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.41. BK Technologies shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 1,195 shares changing hands.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,297.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 30,349 shares of company stock valued at $97,000 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.19% of BK Technologies worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

