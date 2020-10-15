Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00398362 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012661 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007767 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

