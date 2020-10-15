Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $18.00. Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 122,741 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Stephen White purchased 28,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,048.46 ($6,595.85).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $66.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50.

Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

