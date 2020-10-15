BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $800.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $690.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $576.00 to $654.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $636.92.

BLK stock opened at $639.85 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $646.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

