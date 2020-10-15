Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0010 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $171,560.74 and $51.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

