bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $96.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801 shares of company stock valued at $107,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $55.79 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

