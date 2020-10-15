Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Shares Down 0.9%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 132,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 256,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The company has a current ratio of 222.66, a quick ratio of 222.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

