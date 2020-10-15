BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst (LON:BCI) Shares Down 0%

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 261.40 ($3.42). 46,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 73,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.77.

Get BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst (LON:BCI)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.