BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Market Perform

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.48.

MAR stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

