Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDGE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $127,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth $138,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

