Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on NBT Bancorp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBTB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $27.43 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.