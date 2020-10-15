BofA Securities Upgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to “Buy”

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NEX stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $432.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

