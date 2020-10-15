BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,678,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after buying an additional 267,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.