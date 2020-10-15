Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Boku stock opened at GBX 112.65 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. Boku has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.86. The stock has a market cap of $273.70 million and a PE ratio of 112.65.

In other Boku news, insider Mark Jorge Britto sold 433,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £390,333.60 ($509,973.35).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

